Seth Moulton, Massachusetts rep and Iraq War vet, jumps into 2020 presidential race

Add Rep. Seth Moulton to the large list of Democrats running for the White House.

The congressman from Massachusetts and Marine veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq announced his candidacy for president on Monday morning.

"I'm running because we have to beat Donald Trump, and I want us to beat Donald Trump because I love this country. We've never been a country that gets everything right. But we're a country that, at our best, thinks that we might," the three-term congressman said in a video as he launched his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Taking a shot at the Republican president, Moulton emphasized that the most important thing needed is "to restore our moral authority in everything we do."

Moulton, 40, was one of the ringleaders of last year’s failed push by some House Democrats to prevent Nancy Pelosi from regaining the speaker’s gavel. Another one of those leaders – Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio – announced his candidacy for president earlier this month.

Moulton becomes the third candidate from Massachusetts to launch a presidential campaign, joining Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Republican Gov. Bill Weld, who’s primary challenging Trump.

Moulton’s scheduled to visit all four early voting primary and caucus states this week. He heads to New Hampshire on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, when he’ll headline ‘Politics and Eggs,’ a must stop in the first-in-the-nation primary state for White House hopefuls. Later Wednesday, Moulton campaigns in South Carolina, which holds the first southern primary. That will be followed Thursday by stops in Iowa – which kicks off the caucus and primary calendar – as well as Nevada, which holds the first western contest.

In an interview Monday morning on ABC’s "Good Morning America," Moulton seemed to take a shot at one of the front-runners in the Democratic race, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“I’m not a socialist, I’m a Democrat,” Moulton said in an interview. “That’s a differentiator for me in this race.”

Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist.

Moulton was first elected to Congress in 2014, after upsetting former Rep. John Tierney in a Democratic primary fight. The Salem lawmaker represents the state’s 6th Congressional District, which covers the northeast corner of Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is expected to declare his candidacy for president this week, two sources with knowledge of the former vice president’s plans confirmed to Fox News.

“The plan is to go Wednesday,” said a person close to Biden’s inner circle, who asked for anonymity to speak more freely. “But it could slip to Thursday.”