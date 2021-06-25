Sesame Street releases 'proud of your eyes' video as a way to combat anti-Asian bigotry

Sesame Street is taking on anti-Asian bigotry in a new educational video released this week dubbed "proud of your eyes."

The video, released through Sesame Workshop, featured one of the show’s newest Muppets Wes, who was introduced earlier this year to help combat racism, and long-time cast member Alan, a Japanese-American store owner who first appeared on the show in 1998.

In the video, Wes and Alan comfort Analyn, a Filipino American, who was bullied on the playground because of the shape of her eyes.

The group then sing a song together, encouraging Analyn to be proud of her facial characteristics.

"Your eyes tell the story of your family. They show where you came from, and how you came to be. The color, the shape, and the size should always make you proud of your eyes," the group sang.

The popular children’s show has taken on the issue of race by introducing two new Black Muppets earlier this year to teach children about "racial literacy."

And in celebration of Pride Month, Sesame Street featured its first gay married couple last week.

The episode was titled "Family Day" and featured Frank, played by Alex Weisman, and his partner Dave, played by Chris Costa.

The couple was also joined by their daughter Mia, played by Olivia Perez.