Grassley, 87, cranks out 22 push-ups at Iowa event

Sens. Chuck Grassley R-Iowa., and Tom Cotton R-Ark., showed off their push-up skills during a fundraising event in Iowa to call attention to the mental health of U.S. veterans.

While on stage at the event in Sioux Center Tuesday, Grassley encouraged Cotton to join him and attempt 22 push-ups, in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide on average each day, he said.

"So he [Cotton] and I are gonna do 22 pushups," Grassley said in front of roughly 200 Iowans.

"We are?" the 44-year-old Cotton joked.

"Well I'm 87 so you gotta give me a little leeway," Grassley stated.

Soon after, the pair conducted 22 push-ups face-to-face as the state's other Republican senator, Joni Ernst, 50, counted.

When the senators completed the task, they stood up and embraced -- to the delight of the Iowa crowd.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)