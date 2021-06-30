Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Published

Grassley, 87, cranks out 22 push-ups at Iowa event

Cotton, who turned 44 in May, joked that Grassley, 87, is no longer twice his age

By David Aaro | Fox News
Iowa senator, 87, calls attention to veterans' mental health

Sens. Chuck Grassley R-Iowa., and Tom Cotton R-Ark., showed off their push-up skills during a fundraising event in Iowa to call attention to the mental health of U.S. veterans.

While on stage at the event in Sioux Center Tuesday, Grassley encouraged Cotton to join him and attempt 22 push-ups, in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide on average each day, he said. 

"So he [Cotton] and I are gonna do 22 pushups," Grassley said in front of roughly 200 Iowans.

"We are?" the 44-year-old Cotton joked.

"Well I'm 87 so you gotta give me a little leeway," Grassley stated. 

Sens. Chuck Grassley R-Iowa., and Tom Cotton R-Ark., do 22 push-ups at an event Tuesday in Iowa, while the state's other Republican senator, Joni Ernst, 50, counts them off

Sens. Chuck Grassley R-Iowa., and Tom Cotton R-Ark., do 22 push-ups at an event Tuesday in Iowa, while the state's other Republican senator, Joni Ernst, 50, counts them off (Fox News)

Soon after, the pair conducted 22 push-ups face-to-face as the state's other Republican senator, Joni Ernst, 50, counted.

When the senators completed the task, they stood up and embraced -- to the delight of the Iowa crowd. 

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

