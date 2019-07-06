Sens. introduce bill requiring feds' American flags to be American made

Legislation introduced in the Senate would require the federal government to purchase American flags that are made in America.

The measure sponsored by Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, mandates that flags purchased by the government be produced with American-made materials and manufactured entirely in the U.S.

VIDEO CAPTURES AMERICAN FLAG BURNING AT WALMART, PROMPTS ARREST

“The American flag serves as a symbol of our identity, resolve, and values as one people. To honor its significance, the federal government should only use flags entirely manufactured in the United States,” Collins said. “This bipartisan legislation will ensure that the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers.”

Under current law, the government is required to buy flags made from at least 50 percent American-made materials.

The pair’s “All-American Flag Act” passed the Senate in 2011 and 2014 but stalled in the House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., has introduced companion legislation in the House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.