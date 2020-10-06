Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

Senior Pentagon leadership in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus by Coast Guard commander

Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray tested positive Monday after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Barnini Chakraborty
By Barnini Chakraborty | Fox News
close
White House touts Trump's leadership on coronavirus amid criticismVideo

White House touts Trump's leadership on coronavirus amid criticism

White House director of communications Alyssa Farah reacts on 'America's Newsroom'

The Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as other top U.S. military leaders, have gone into quarantine after attending meetings at the Pentagon with a Coast Guard commander who tested positive for coronavirus, a Defense Department official said Tuesday.

Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray tested positive Monday after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 over the weekend. Before testing positive, Ray had attended meetings with top commanders from each of the armed services.

Admiral Charles W. Ray

Admiral Charles W. Ray (United States Coast Guard)

After Ray's positive test results, the Joint Chiefs were tested and their results came back negative but are quarantined at home out of an abundance of caution.

DOCTORS SAY PRESIDENT SHOWS NO CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS, PENCE 'DOES NOT NEED TO QUARANTINE'

The Pentagon's senior leadership attended a White House reception last week for "Gold Star" families of fallen troops. Both President Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump attended the event.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is among the top officials quarantining. The 62-year-old was appointed as the most senior member of the military on December 8, 2018, by Trump.

He was among those present when law enforcement officials tear-gassed demonstrators protesting police violence. The head of the U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone was also quarantined.

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump is overcoming coronavirus and America will too

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump is overcoming coronavirus and America will too

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany discuses testing positive for the coronavirus and President Trump’s condition.

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said the quarantine won't affect "the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces."

“Senior military leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location,” he said in a statement.

FAUCI SAYS NOT TO 'TRIVIALIZE' CORONAVIRUS FOLLOWING TRUMP'S TWEET: REPORT

White House officials, citing national security, had told Defense Department officials they did not have to inform the public or the press about the coronavirus status of senior Pentagon leaders but Pentagon officials have questioned the directive, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ray's diagnosis comes during a coronavirus outbreak centered around the White House. Both President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the virus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump aide Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, three Republican senators, a former New Jersey Republican governor, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway have all tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment Friday after experiencing a high fever and a drop in his oxygen level. The president was discharged Monday evening and returned to the White House while still infectious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At Walter Reed, Trump was given experimental treatments, including an antibody cocktail, the antiviral medication remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone.

On Tuesday, White House physician Sean Conley said Trump was reporting no symptoms.

You can find Barnini Chakraborty on Twitter @Barnini.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election