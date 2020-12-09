Biden Defense Secretary pick at helm when team accused of ‘watering down’ ISIS intel

President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of defense, retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, could make history as the first Black man to serve in the position, but getting his appointment through Congress could be an uphill battle.

Austin will likely face some scrutiny from both sides of the aisle, with Democrats cringing at the idea of approving another former career military man who has only been retired from his post for just four years, and not the required seven.

The law requires all former military individuals to have been removed from the service for at least seven years, to establish a barrier of separation that allows a civilian to oversee the top Defense position.

And with Gen. James Mattis’ early approval just four years ago, some Democrats could push back on another exception to the rule.

Republicans critical of the Obama administration’s handling of the war in Iraq and the development of ISIS are also skeptical of the West Point graduate.

In a 2017 unclassified report by the Office of Inspector General, an investigation was conducted to review allegations of “falsified, distorted, suppressed, or delayed intelligence products” by senior intelligence officials in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) in an attempt to portray a more positive perception of the situation involving ISIS.

Though Austin, who commanded USCENTCOM from March 2013 to March 2016, was not accused of falsifying information, he was accused of demanding a “narrative” that pressured other leading officials to alter intelligence documents, reported Politico Tuesday.

Austin flatly rejected the accusation and said he had no knowledge “of anybody trying to downplay or rosy up intelligence,” reported the IG’s findings.

“You’re not going to win if you don’t have the right information,” he reportedly added, noting the importance of accurate information. “So rosying up that doesn’t help us be successful in this fight.”

The investigation included interviews with 120 witnesses, some more than once, with a total of 152 interviews completed.

But ultimately the Inspector General’s investigation found no evidence of fraud, though some of the interviewees said they believed there were circumstances of “watering down” or “distorting” intelligence reports to make them appear less bleak.

Biden has said he stands by his decision and asks Congress to make the exception to Austin’s only four year-long retirement, saying in an Atlantic article, “He is the person we need in this moment.”

Biden said he believes Austin is the best person to tackle the massive distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, a task he argues Austin can handle because of his military experience.

“Austin oversaw the largest logistical operation undertaken by the Army in six decades — the Iraq drawdown,” Biden wrote.

The president-elect also noted Austin’s command in fighting ISIS in the Middle East, and said this was a contributing factor in his decision.

“He designed and executed the campaign that ultimately beat back ISIS, helping to build a coalition of partners and allies from more than 70 countries who worked together to overcome a common enemy,” Biden wrote.

Austin will likely face questioning in his confirmation hearing regarding his over 40-year term in the Army, and particularly how Biden should tackle President Trump’s substantial withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, in what Trump deemed an end to the “endless wars.”

Though Biden applauded Austin’s ability to lead troops from Iraq, a fellow military man, the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., did not agree with Austin’s recommendation on how to handle Syria in an infamous 2015 hearing on combatting ISIS.

“Basically General, what you’re telling us is everything if fine as we see hundreds of thousands of refugees leave and flood Europe as we’re seeing now – 250,000 Syrians slaughtered,” McCain said to Austin after the USCENTCOM Commander said he would not recommend a “buffer zone” to allow the Syrian refuges to escape to, as it would require U.S. forces.

“I’ve never seen a hearing that is as divorced from the reality of every outside expert in what you are saying,” the late senator said during an awkward moment as the general looked on at the Senate Armed Services Committee chair.