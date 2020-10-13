Sen. Tillis gets doctor's approval to end coronavirus quarantine, says he will join Barrett hearing in person

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., announced Tuesday that he is cleared by his doctor to return to public life after testing positive for coronavirus in early October.

"Knowing that you had Mild Covid-19, originally tested positive on 10/02/20, do not suffer from immunosuppression, never had a fever, and remained asymptomatic for the last 8 days gives me great confidence that you have met our guidelines for ending isolation as of 4 pm today," Tillis' physician Dr. Jack Faircloth wrote in a letter Monday.

SEN. MIKE LEE ATTENDS BARRETT HEARING IN PERSON AFTER RECOVERING FROM CORONAVIRUS

Tillis, 60, thanked his doctors in a statement on Tuesday and said he plans to participate in two coronavirus studies.

"As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, and I am proud to enroll in the antibody research study through Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health and volunteer to participate in UNC-Chapel Hill’s immunology study and help however I can to end COVID," he said in a statement.

Tillis had participated in a debate with Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham, who is grappling with revelations of an extramarital affair, just one day before testing positive.

Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, attended the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings virtually because of his diagnosis.

"I look forward to returning to Washington and participating in-person at the Senate Judiciary hearings and confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court," Tillis said in a statement on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, was diagnosed with coronavirus a day before Tillis. Lee was present Monday morning for Barrett's hearing.