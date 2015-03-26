Senator Robert Byrd
Senator Robert C. Byrd, democrat from West Virgina and the longest-serving senator in American history, died Monday at the age of 92.
Senator Robert ByrdJan. 30, 2003: Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va, left, and Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., talk to reporters on Capitol Hill to discuss the situation in Iraq.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/byrd_tedkennedy-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdJune 10, 1963: President John Kennedy shakes hands with Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W. Va., at American University graduation exercises in Washington. Byrd a fiery orator versed in the classics and a hard-charging power broker who steered billions of federal dollars to the state of his Depression-era upbringing, died Monday, June 28, 2010.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Byrd_kennedy-42296.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdMay 20, 2010: Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., readies his microphone as he arrives to question panel members on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the Senate Health and Human Services subcommittee hearing on mine safety. Byrd a fiery orator versed in the classics and a hard-charging power broker who steered billions of federal dollars to the state of his Depression-era upbringing, died Monday, June 28, 2010.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/byrd_court-23845.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdJuly 5, 1967: Senator Robert Byrd, who evolved from a segregationist to a civil rights advocate in becoming the longest serving member ever of the Congress, died on Monday, a spokesman for the West Virginia Democrat said.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Byrd_office-6123.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdSept. 9, 2005: Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., speaks about Hurricane Katrina response efforts at a press conference in Charleston, W.Va. Byrd a fiery orator versed in the classics and a hard-charging power broker who steered billions of federal dollars to the state of his Depression-era upbringing, died Monday, June 28, 2010.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/byrd_flag.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdJuly 13, 1976: U.S. Sen. Robert F. Byrd of West Virginia plays the fiddle with clapping accompaniment by his wife and U.S. Sen. Jennings Randolph of West Virginia during reception at the American Hotel in New York. Byrd a fiery orator versed in the classics and a hard-charging power broker who steered billions of federal dollars to the state of his Depression-era upbringing, died Monday, June 28, 2010.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObitByrd6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdApril 12, 2007: Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va., is pictured with American bald eagle "Challenger" on Capitol Hill in Washington, during the announcement of a resolution for American Eagle Day. Byrd a fiery orator versed in the classics and a hard-charging power broker who steered billions of federal dollars to the state of his Depression-era upbringing, died Monday, June 28, 2010.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Byrd_eagle.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdJan. 10, 1964: Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W. Va., repacks his brief case on after keeping the senate in a round-the clock session with a more than 15-hour speech. The 46-year-old foe of the civil rights bill said he made his marathon speech in hope of defeating eforts to cut off debate on the bill. Byrd a fiery orator versed in the classics and a hard-charging power broker who steered billions of federal dollars to the state of his Depression-era upbringing, died Monday, June 28, 2010.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObitByrd7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Senator Robert ByrdSept. 19, 1960: Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., second right, is welcomed by, from left, West Virginia Sens. Robert C. Byrd and Jennings Randolph and State Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor, W.W. Barron, extreme right, as Kennedy arrives for a speaking appearance at Civic Hall in Charleston, W. Va.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObitByrd10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
