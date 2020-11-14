Senate runoffs: Georgia officials warn people not to move to state just to vote

Georgia officials are warning people that it's against the law to move to the state just so they can vote for Senate candidates in January's runoffs.

The two elections, which will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate, were required after the candidates fell short of achieving the 50% threshold required for an outright victory on Nov. 3.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting system manager, said during a Thursday press conference that there has been "discussion about people coming in from out of state" to "help Georgia," naming 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang as "the most famous" example.

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Monday that he hopes "everybody moves to Georgia in the next month or two and registers to vote and votes for these two Democratic senators."

Doing so, however, would violate state law, Sterling cautioned.

DEMOCRATS URGING VOTERS TO MOVE TO GEORGIA BEFORE SENATE RUNOFF ELECTION -- IS IT FRAUD?

"In order to be able to register to vote in Georgia, you have to be a Georgia resident," he said. "That means you have to believe you are staying in Georgia."

Those who try to vote in Georgia while merely visiting the state may face felony charges punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

GOP, DEMOCRATS, MOBILIZE IN GEORGIA RUNOFF FIGHTS THAT WILL DETERMINE CONTROL OF SENATE

“Let me be clear about this: If you want to move to Georgia and be a part of the No. 1 state in America to do business, we are happy to have you," Sterling said. “But ... if you voted for Senate in one state and moved here to another state, I know that’s another thing that could potentially go before the courts, because you’ve already cast a vote for a body that could be seated in January. Don’t game our system."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Politicians and celebrities have been calling on wealthy individuals and special interest groups to buoy their spending in the state as the runoff date looms.

Political parties and groups have spent more than $25 million in the state so far, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.