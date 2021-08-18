Senate Republicans demand Durham report be made public

More than 40 GOP senators signed on to a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation be allowed to continue and the report be made public.

The letter comes amid questions about whether Durham will have funding to continue his investigation past the end of the government's fiscal year on Sept. 30.

"The Special Counsel’s ongoing work is important to many Americans who were disturbed that government agents subverted lawful process to conduct inappropriate surveillance for political purposes," the letter reads. "The truth pursued by this investigation is necessary to ensure transparency in our intelligence agencies and restore faith in our civil liberties. Thus, it is essential that the Special Counsel’s ongoing review should be allowed to continue unimpeded and without undue limitations."

Durham was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to conduct a review of the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian collusion during the 2016 election. He was elevated to special counsel in October 2020.

"Attorney General Merrick Garland must pledge to publicly release the full report and allow Special Counsel Durham to continue his investigation uninhibited past September 2021," said Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, one of the GOP senators leading the effort. "We are over two years into the investigation of how the Obama-Biden FBI spied on an incoming president, and we still do not have answers. America’s national security apparatus was weaponized to take down President Trump, and the American people deserve to know how this occurred."

Blackburn is joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 40 other Republicans in signing on to the letter, which also requests an update on the status of the investigation.

Information about Durham's probe has been hard to come by, while some have been critical of the amount of time it has taken to complete.

"Where's Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being?" Trump asked earlier this year. "Will there ever be a Durham report?"