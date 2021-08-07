Senate confirms Carlos Del Toro as Navy Secretary

The Senate confirmed Carlos Del Toro as Secretary of the Navy by unanimous consent Saturday evening, making him the second-ever Hispanic Navy secretary.

Del Toro, who was nominated by President Biden in June, was a former U.S. Navy commander turned entrepreneur who served as president and CEO of SBG Technology Solutions for 17 years, reported Defense News.

The Naval Academy graduate served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years as program manager for the then Space and Naval Warfare Command before serving as a senior executive assistant within the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

NAVY SEALS SWIM ACROSS HUDSON RIVER TO HONOR FELLOW VETERANS: ‘IT’S AN ABSOLUTE HONOR’

Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Jack Reed, D-R.I. applauded the nomination earlier this summer.

"He has an impressive resume and exemplifies so many of the qualities that make the Navy and our nation great," Reed said in a statement. "As a Naval Officer, a White House Fellow, entrepreneur, and a tech CEO he’s had success at every step of his career in both the military and private sector."

Del Toro’s confirmation makes him the third civilian official elected to top jobs within the Department of Defense, joining Frank Kendall who was confirmed as Air Force secretary, and Christine Wormuth as Army secretary earlier this year.

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE AUSTIN TO ANNOUNCE MANDATORY VACCINE POLICY FOR ALL ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY

The newly confirmed Navy secretary will serve in a position that has lacked consistent leadership in recent years.

Though Ray Mabus served as Navy Secretary for eight years during the Obama administration, the Trump administration saw two confirmed and three acting Navy secretaries.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin applauded Del Toro’s confirmation Saturday and said, "He understands firsthand the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing our Navy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We remain the preeminent force in the world because of leaders like Carlos, and I have no doubt our Navy and our nation will be well served," Austin added. "I congratulate him on his confirmation, look forward to working with him and take pleasure in welcoming him back aboard."