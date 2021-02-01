Senate confirmation vote on homeland security secretary delayed after DC gets 2 inches of snow

The Senate's plan to vote on the confirmation of Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday has been delayed after parts of Washington, D.C., were blanketed by more than 2 inches of snow on Sunday.

The vote will now shift to Tuesday, Senate staffers announced on Twitter on Sunday night.

The Senate was scheduled to go into executive session on Monday to consider the nomination before voting at 5:30 p.m. The Senate Homeland Security Committee advanced Mayorkas' nomination 7-4 in late January.

The National Weather Service reported that the U.S. Capitol area received 1.5 inches of snow, while nearby aiport Baltimore/Washington International received more than 3 inches. The airport warned on Saturday that snow could impact flights.

More snow is expected on Monday, FOX 5 reported.