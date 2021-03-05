Senate blocks Sanders effort to add $15 minimum wage to coronavirus bill
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would "power through" on the broader effort to pass the coronavirus bill
After nearly 12 hours, the U.S. Senate voted Friday night against an effort to add a $15 minimum wage provision to a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.
The vote failed 58-42 in a setback for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who pushed for the amendment.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would "power through" on the broader effort to pass the coronavirus bill.
$15 MINIMUM WAGE LOSES EIGHT DEMOCRATIC VOTES IN SENATE
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell requested an adjournment until 10 a.m. Saturday, sparking a Senate roll call vote on his proposal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.