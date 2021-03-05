Senate blocks Sanders effort to add $15 minimum wage to coronavirus bill

After nearly 12 hours, the U.S. Senate voted Friday night against an effort to add a $15 minimum wage provision to a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The vote failed 58-42 in a setback for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who pushed for the amendment.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would "power through" on the broader effort to pass the coronavirus bill.

$15 MINIMUM WAGE LOSES EIGHT DEMOCRATIC VOTES IN SENATE

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell requested an adjournment until 10 a.m. Saturday, sparking a Senate roll call vote on his proposal.

