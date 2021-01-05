Sen. Tim Scott 'grateful' for Trump, but opposes GOP colleagues' electoral vote challenge

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., thanked President Trump for his service and accomplishments, but came out against plans from some of his Republican colleagues to challenge electoral votes from several states when they are counted at Wednesday's joint session of Congress.

In a lengthy statement issued Tuesday, Scott pointed to his past support for the president and his legal challenges to November's election, but said there is no longer a path for him to reverse the election's results.

"As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors," Scott said. "Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud. Importantly, I disagree with their method both in principle and in practice."

Scores of Trump supporters in Congress – more than 100 House Republicans and 13 GOP senators – have said they’ll object to the certification of the election results when Congress meets on Wednesday, but both chambers would have to approve any objections.

"For their theory to work, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than Joe Biden," Scott said. "That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day."

Despite his position against challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Scott noted that he had been "adamant in supporting the President’s legal right to pursue any and every lawful avenue to investigate, litigate and adjudicate allegations of error, fraud, or misconduct." He said he remains "open, interested, and desirous to see any new and credible evidence," but mainly looked to "protect future elections from the same uncertainty that has plagued the 2020 election."

Scott also said he was "grateful for all of the work President Trump has done for the people of this country," and "proud to work with him" on issues including tax reform, Opportunity Zones, and school choice. He also recognized what Trump accomplished during his presidency despite "a headwind and opposition rarely before seen in American politics."