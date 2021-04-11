Sen. Ted Cruz doubles down after John Boehner told him to ‘Go F*** Yourself’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz doubled down on his response to former House Speaker John Boehner after he told the Texas Republican to "go f**k yourself" in a leaked audio recording.

"I think he was probably recording at nine or ten in the morning so obviously he had too much wine that day already," Cruz told the Daily Caller on Saturday. "This guy is a little unhinged."

BOEHNER TELLS CRUZ TO 'GO F- YOURSELF' WHILE RECORDING AUDIO BOOK: REPORT

Cruz on Friday mockingly tweeted that he wears Boehner’s "drunken, bloviated scorn" proudly alongside a clip from an upcoming CBS News interview with Boehner in which he calls Cruz a "jerk" and accuses him of "making a lot of noise" but not being especially productive in Congress.

"The Swamp is unhappy," Cruz tweeted. "I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn. Please don’t cry," the lawmaker joked, referencing Boehner's reputation for appearing publicly emotional at various points throughout his career.

The ex-speaker has taken several shots at Cruz, including while recording his audiobook when he reportedly told Cruz to "f---" himself in several off-script moments.

In the CBS interview, Boehner says he doesn’t like to "beat anyone up" but he’d make an exception for Cruz.

"Perfect symbol, you know, of getting elected, making a lot of noise, draw a lot of attention to yourself, raise a lot of money, which means you’re gonna go make more noise, raise more money," Boehner told CBS of how he views Cruz’s political career.

Boehner, an Ohio Republican who served as House speaker from 2011-2015, has been making the interview rounds promoting his book, "On The House: A Washington Memoir," which comes out next week. Boehner represented Ohio's 8th Congressional District from 1991-2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz made a joke of it at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida in February, saying, "John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible. To which my response was, 'Who’s John Boehner?'" according to The Hill.

Cruz on Saturday noted that the "lead insult on the back on the back of the book is a different insult he directed at me."

"He seems to have a bit of an obsession," Cruz said.

Asked whether he planned to write a book about Boehner in response, Cruz said plainly, "I don't anticipate writing a fortune cookie about him."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.