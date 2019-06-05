Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Trump Vietnam deferment should have been for ‘yellow streak’ down his back

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., blasted President Trump on Wednesday over recent comments about why he didn't serve in Vietnam, saying he used his "wealth and privilege" to avoid being drafted while inferring that he was a coward.

Trump said he was not a "fan" of the Vietnam War during an interview with Piers Morgan, adding that “nobody had ever heard of (Vietnam). What are we doing? So many people are dying. What is happening over there?"

"#CadetBoneSpurs: no one cares whether you were a “fan” of the Vietnam War," Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, tweeted in response. "No one believes you were medically unfit to serve. You used your wealth & privilege to avoid serving your country five times, forcing another American to serve in your place each time."

Trump received multiple student and medical deferments from the draft for college and bone spurs in his feet. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, testified before Congress in February that the bone spurs were made up in an attempt to shield Trump from military service.

"Sane people aren't 'fans' of war — only # StableGeniuses would even think that. I’ve met many #WWII #DDay Vets. None ever said they were fans of war. They simply answered their nation’s call, regardless of what they thought. Especially during the draft — it wasn’t optional for them," Duckworth added.

Duckworth served in Iraq as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot for the Illinois National Guard. In 2004, she lost both of her legs when her helicopter was struck by an enemy weapon and crashed.

"These comments only make one thing clear: @realDonaldTrump got his deferments for the wrong thing. They shouldn't have been for his disappearing, imaginary bone spurs — they should have been for that yellow streak down his back.

"At least that would have been a real condition."

Trump said he made up for not serving by boosting defense spending. Despite his lack of service, Trump has made several controversial comments about the military and veterans, most notably, lthe ate Sen. John McCain.

Trump had not responded to Duckworth's comments as of Wednesday evening.