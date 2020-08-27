Sen. Rand Paul thanks DC cops for saving him from 'crazed mob' after RNC

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he was attacked by a "crazed mob" of more than 100 people after leaving the White House following President Trump's acceptance speech at the Republican Convention.

"Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House, he wrote on Twitter early Friday. "Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob."

Video on social media appeared to show an angry crowd chasing and jeering Paul, who was escorted by D.C. police as he returned to his hotel. An officer was captured on video attempted to ward off one of the demonstrators, before he was pushed back into Paul, nearly knocking him over.

Police formed a wall around Paul and his wife at one point as protesters chanted, "Breonna Taylor" and "No justice, no peace!"

TRUMP TO LABEL BIDEN 'EXTREME' IN CLOSING GOP CONVENTION ARGUMENT

Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the White House on Thursday evening as President Trump prepared to give his speech from the South Lawn.

Fencing was set up along the perimeter of the White House to keep protesters away, but shouts could be heard from the South Lawn.

Protesters yelled, “No justice, no peace!” and “Join us!” while holding anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter signs, beating drums and playing other music.

The demonstration was complete with a band, what appeared to be a “party” school bus and a character dressed as the infamous Baby Trump holding a cell phone. Images showed attendees taking photos of a guillotine with an effigy of Trump.

Once Trump's speech was over, the unrest seemed to intensify. Videos emerged on social media that appeared to show city police clashing with protesters who called them names like "pig." There were unconfirmed reports of arrests.

Video posted by the Daily Caller purportedly showed protesters hurling expletives at attendees leaving Trump's speech. Police officers appeared to provide security for the guests.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

"Go to hell," one person could be heard shouting.

The demonstration outside the White House had three stages and five DJs for the “Drown Out Trump Live GoGo Show and Noise Demo” planned to coincide with Trump’s speech, Washington's FOX 5 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protesters also reportedly planned a yoga session, vigil for Black lives killed by police and a “paint and protest.”

There were small arguments between anti-Trump protesters and those supporting the president, The Washington Post reported.