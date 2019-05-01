Sen. Meadows on AG Barr criticism: Dems want a 'political consolation prize'

Sen. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., dismissed the letter sent by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to Attorney General William Barr criticizing his four-page summary of the Russia investigation, saying that Democrats are looking for a “political consolation prize.”

Mueller "was given a chance to actually write and really edit the four-page summary -- he declined to do that. And then three days later he wants to criticize because the narrative is not to his liking?" Meadows said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

"Last time I checked, Bob Mueller shouldn't be concerned about a narrative; this is all about the Democrats looking for a political consolation prize because Mueller didn't give them what they wanted.”

The letter, which has since been made public, said that Barr's summary of the investigation "did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of this office's work and conclusions."

A Justice Department spokeswoman later told The Washington Post that Mueller and Barr also spoke over the phone regarding the summary, in a "cordial and professional conversation" that "emphasized that nothing in the attorney general’s March 24 letter was inaccurate or misleading."

Meadows defended Barr and continued to lash out at Mueller and Democrats.

“Neil, it's like going to a movie, seeing the movie and later complaining about the movie trailer that got to you go there,” Meadows said.

Meadows added: “There is no doubt in my mind that Republicans are going to go to one narrative, Democrats to another. This is literally a Democrat 2020 exercise and a prelude to impeachment.”