Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Monday that, despite being vaccinated for COVID-19, he has tested positive for the virus.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Graham said his test results were confirmed by the House physician.

"I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.