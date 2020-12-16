Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that he "absolutely" supports calls for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Graham, R-S.C., told reporters Wednesday that he has not yet spoken with Trump about the situation, but he added that he believes the appointment of a special prosecutor is a "good idea." The senator called for the special counsel to probe whether "any crimes were committed" and determine any "conflicts" that exist for President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration.

JOE BIDEN BREAKS SILENCE ON HUNTER FOR FIRST TIME SINCE FEDERAL INVESTIGATION SURFACED

"I’m absolutely calling on a special counsel to look at all things Hunter Biden, to see if he presents a conflict with the Biden administration regarding his business dealings with Ukraine, which is overrun with Russian agents, and the activity he had with the Chinese government," Graham said.

Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings were the subject of intense scrutiny in recent months. President Trump and other prominent critics have accused Hunter Biden of leveraging his father’s political influence during his time as vice president in the Obama administration to enrich himself through dealings in Ukraine and China.

The president-elect’s son disclosed earlier this month that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware was investigating his "tax affairs." Earlier Wednesday, Joe Biden said he was "confident" that Hunter hadn’t committed a crime.

Graham pointed to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia after the 2016 election as a precedent for a similar look at Hunter Biden’s dealings.

"Let me just say this: If you believe a special counsel was needed to look at the Trump world regarding Russia, how can you say there’s no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?" Graham said.

Trump has spoken with top administration officials, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, about the possible appoint of a special counsel, the Associated Press reported earlier this week. The president was reportedly "angry" that outgoing Attorney General William Barr did not disclose the federal investigation into Hunter Biden prior the 2020 election.