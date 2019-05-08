Sen. Klobuchar touts credentials as a 'proven progressive'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., defended her views and record at a Fox News town hall on Wednesday, saying progressives should support her bid for the presidency in 2020 because she is a “proven progressive.”

Many view Klobuchar as a more moderate Democratic presidential candidate among the nearly two dozen hopefuls in the race. During the town hall, that distinction formed the underpinnings of one question from an audience member, who asked why progressives should support the senator and noted her “unwillingness to support” Medicare for all or free college for all.

KLOBUCHAR IS A 'NO' ON FREE TUITION

“Progressives should support me because I'm a proven progressive. The last time I checked, if you want to be a progressive and support progressives, then you are supposed to make progress. All right? And that is what I have done. That it is what I've done my whole life,” Kobuchar told the Wisconsin audience.

The president and Republicans have accused the Democratic Party of moving further to the left; Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have downplayed the more progressive impulses of recently elected newcomers such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Klobuchar isn't the only candidate to defend her record to the progressive elements in the Democratic Party. Before he entered the race, former Vice President Joseph Biden was touting his own progressive bona fides.

"I'm told I get criticized by the 'New Left,' " Biden told a Delaware audience this past March. "I have the most progressive record of anybody running."

AMY KLOBUCHAR'S TREATMENT OF STAFF LED TO REBUKE FROM HARRY REID: REPORT

For her part, Klobuchar touted her record and noted her accomplishments, especially the ones she has racked up during the Trump administration.

“Even during the time of this president, 34 of the bills where I've been the lead Democrat have been signed into law,” Klobuchar added.