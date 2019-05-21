Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: Anti-abortions laws are a 'life or death' issue for women

2020 Democratic candidate and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said Monday night that restricting abortions is a "life or death" issue for women.

During her appearance on "The Daily Show," Gillibrand began by calling the recent push by several states to limit or ban abortions an effort to "take away women's civil rights and our human rights" and ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade.

"It's something that President Trump is doing and the Republican Party and they don't want women to make the most intimate, personal life and death decisions for their own bodies and their own families," Gillibrand said.

The New York senator accused Trump of emboldening "right-wing Republicans" with the confirmations of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

"He's basically taking away our basic human rights to make those decisions about our families, when we're having children, how many we're having, under what circumstances," Gillibrand argued, "and they're criminalizing women's decisions and criminalizing the doctors who provide that care."

"Women need to fight. They need to fight like everything that they care about is at stake because it is," the 2020 candidate told "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah. "It's a life or death issue for many women."

Gillibrand added, "If this is a fight that President Trump wants with the American people and America's women, it's a fight he's gonna have and it's a fight he's gonna lose."