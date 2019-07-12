Sen. John Kennedy on Mueller testimony, possible delay: 'The issue is as dead as fried chicken'

Sen. John Kennedy said the Mueller report is "as dead as fried chicken" amid reports that the former special counsel's testimony to two House committees could be delayed by a week.

Sources told Fox News Friday morning that the hearings, set for July 17, will be pushed back to July 24. Yet the Democratic majority on the House Judiciary Committee maintained that the date has not been changed.

A senior source said there was a "breakdown in negotiations" to have Robert Mueller appear. Reacting on "America's Newsroom," the Louisiana Republican said House Democrats want to pull Mueller into a political fight and don't want the Trump-Russia story to ever end.

"It's done as far as I'm concerned. The issue is as dead as fried chicken," said Kennedy, adding Mueller was supposed to "call it like he saw it" and now Democrats want to put him in the middle

PASTORS STAND GROUND ON CONDITIONS OF BORDER FACILITY AFTER AOC CLAPS BACK

"I thought he was foolish to agree to testify," said Kennedy, pointing out that after a two-year investigation, Mueller did not make a determination on whether President Trump committed obstruction of justice and did not find evidence of collusion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy said Mueller may be "exercising more wisdom than zeal" and trying to avoid the "political trap."

He said if he were Mueller, he would refuse to testify and tell House Democrats, "The short answer is no and the long answer is, hell no."