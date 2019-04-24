Cornyn's team, Patton Oswalt get into heated back-and-forth on Twitter

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas's campaign and actor Patton Oswalt got into a heated back-and-forth on Monday after Cornyn's team reposted a string of “offensive” tweets by the 50-year-old.

Oswalt made a brief appearance in a Tuesday video that announced the senatorial bid of Democrat Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot.

Team Cornyn, the official Twitter account for Cornyn’s campaign, reposted a string of “offensive” tweets by the 50-year-old actor and questioned why Hegar would associate with Oswalt. Some Twitter users accused the campaign of "pearl clutching."

“Hollywood Hegar supporter and video guest star, Patton Oswalt, has tweeted some offensive comments over the years, reply A or B to let us know which one is more offensive to you,” read one of the tweets from Team Cornyn. The post included a screengrab of Oswalt's old tweets.

TEXAS’ JOHN CORNYN TO FACE AIR FORCE VET MJ HEGAR IN 2020 SENATE RACE

Within hours the tweet received nearly 9,000 comments but only 450 likes. Twitter users mocked Cornyn for his perceived prudishness. Others accused him of hypocrisy for not calling out President Trump for including the “S-word” in a Friday tweet.

Oswalt weighed in, accusing Cornyn of being “scared s---less” of Hegar, and for not debating her. He later mocked Cornyn for unwittingly promoting Hegar, and pleaded with his campaign to "never stop."