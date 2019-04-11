Sen. Cruz: None of us should be happy left-wing Silicon Valley billionaires silencing conservatives

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spoke to Shannon Bream on “Fox News @ Night” Wednesday about a Senate Judiciary Hearing where he confronted Twitter and Facebook officials about censoring and shadow banning conservatives.

“None of us should be happy to have a handful of left-wing Silicon Valley billionaires censoring what is said and silencing conservatives, silencing Christians, silencing people of faith. That's not right. And we've got to act to stop,” Cruz told Bream.

Cruz led off Wednesday’s hearing of the panel's subcommittee on the Constitution by saying that "a great many people agree that the pattern, the anti-conservative bias and the pattern of censorship we're seeing from big tech is disturbing.”

FLASHBACK: TRUMP SAYS 'TOO MANY VOICES ARE BEING DESTROYED' BY SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP

Bream mentioned that the social media platforms were private companies prompting Cruz to admit “the remedy is complicated” and bring up one possible solution.

Cruz explained that “you can't sue Twitter and Google and Facebook if they commit libel, if they commit slander” because they’re viewed as “neutral public forums.”

Cruz added, “Well they're now engaged as partisan left-wing political speakers have no reason on earth they should have a special immunity from liability that protects them in a way that nobody else does.”

FLASHBACK: TWITTER DROPS GOP REP. MARSHA BLACKBURN'S AD FOR 'INFLAMMATORY' LINE ABOUT PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Cruz also reacted to Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who said Republicans were ‘harassing’ big tech over conservative bias that didn’t exist.

“If conservatives have had their content removed, maybe they should look at the content they’re posting,” Hirono added.