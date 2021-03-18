Sen. Cornyn says Biden administration is 'in denial' over the border crisis

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told "Your World" on Thursday that the Biden team has 'no plan' for battling the growing crisis at the southern border, claiming the current administration is in 'denial' over the extent of the situation.

CORNYN: Well, I would repeat what President Barack Obama said in 2014 when the numbers were not as striking and as high as they are now, and he called it a humanitarian crisis. So the administration is in denial and that means they don't have a plan because they're not willing to acknowledge the reality. And I think it's going to get nothing but worse. And they can't build enough facilities to house the sea of humanity that's going to keep coming across our border in far larger numbers.



Turning your child over to a human smuggler that may also physically or sexually assault them and or rob them or worse even is not a humane thing to do. We've heard a lot during the previous administration about parent-child separation. I agree that we should not do that. But that's exactly what the current system induces parents to do in order to get their child from their home across the border in the United States. And the smugglers are smart. They know how to game our own laws. And they also know how to overwhelm the Border Patrol with dealing with a bunch of children and trying to deal with them in a humane and safe way, then use the gaps to smuggle illegal drugs like heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl across the border.



The [southern] border is a unique part of our country. Obviously, I come from Texas, but we have a twelve hundred-mile border with Mexico. Many people think they understand what the border's like, but they've learned everything they know from movies and maybe novels that they've read. So we'd like to have the experts, the same people that have schooled me on this topic, namely the Border Patrol, Health and Human Services and others explain to them [lawmakers], along with stakeholders in our border communities that are disproportionately affected. I think that's going to be a valuable part of their education and knowledge.

