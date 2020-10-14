Sen. Cornyn on Barrett's blank notepad: 'Pretty impressive'

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s ability to answer questions from senators during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing without notes is “pretty impressive,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., who asked her to hold up her notepad during Tuesday’s hearing, said on Wednesday.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends," Cornyn noted that Barrett was able to respond to hours of questioning on judicial matters “without referring to anything.”

“You know, most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us,” John Cornyn, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Barrett on Tuesday before asking her to hold up what she has been “referring to in answering our questions?”

Barrett cracked a smile and held up a blank notepad that was sitting in front of her.

Cornyn then asked Barrett, “Is there anything on it?”

“The letterhead that says ‘United States Senate,’” she responded.

Cornyn asked her about her notepad following hours of her answering questions on her legal philosophy and recalling her own judgments and those of other courts.

Host Ainsley Earhardt asked Cornyn on Wednesday what made him ask Barrett that question.

“How did you know that it was blank?” she asked.

“I didn’t know,” Cornyn responded. “But I saw her sitting there and not referring to anything, not writing anything down and I just thought what a contrast with all of the senators there with an army of staff behind us with all of our notebooks and everything that we accumulated to ask for questions.”

President Trump’s conservative nominee relied on her memory alone for the lengthy questioning process during the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Barrett, 48, was nominated last month to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett was a law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia from 1998 to 1999. She has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit since 2017.

