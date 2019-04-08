Sen. Chuck Grassley: Devin Nunes did a great service to the American people

Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing Rep. Devin Nunes' plan to send the attorney general eight criminal referrals alleging conspiracy, lying and leaks at the DOJ and FBI.

The powerful Iowa Republican said during a segment of "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning that he made similar referrals during Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, and that Nunes, a California Republician, is being "patriotic" by pursuing justice and accountability by government figures.

"All a member of Congress can do [if he thinks] there's something wrong, [is ask that it be] looked into by the Justice Department and the Justice Department will make the final decision on whether or not Nunes is right," Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary and Finance Committee, said.

"He did a great service for the American people by making sure a lot of facts that otherwise would have been covered up, or if Hillary Clinton would have been elected president none of this would have been known," he continued.

Nunes, the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News on Sunday that five of the criminal referrals he is making to Attorney General William Barr are related to lying and misleading Congress, and the leaking of classified information. The remaining three are related to alleged lies told to a court which approves foreign surveillance warrants.

This isn't the first criminal activity Nunes has alleged by others in recent months - he filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter and a number of accounts on the platform, including one parodying him titled @DevinCow, arguing that the social media site is biased against conservatives.

"I congratulate him on being a patriotic person and following through, even though now he's in the minority to make sure that justice is done," Grassley said.