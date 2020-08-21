Sen. Carper yells expletives at DeJoy hearing when there's trouble with his video feed

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., unleashed a trio of expletives at a high-profile Senate hearing Friday before questioning Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about mail delivery slowdowns.

It was a virtual hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, and when it was Carper's turn to talk, the 73-year-old Democrat was caught unmuted on camera shouting "F*ck. F*ck. F*ck" in the direction of a staffer in apparent frustration over his video feed.

The aide in his office is then seen coming to Carper's side to help him with his computer.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CLAIM USPS LEADERSHIP DOXXED, BLAME DEMOCRATS FOR 'FABRICATED ATTACKS' AND 'CONSPIRACY THEORIES'

Carper was apparently unaware that his expletives were livestreamed to the Senate.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., tried to move on to Sen. James Lankford as Carper dealt with his technical difficulties.

"I think Sen. Carper is there, I think he's trying to queue it all up right now," Lankford, R-Okla., said.

POSTMASTER GENERAL, IN SENATE HEARING, AIMS TO CALM FEARS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS BEING DELIVERED LATE

Johnson, the committee chairman, seemed to acknowledge the outburst before making sure Carper was indeed ready to question DeJoy.

"We don't want to be on TV again," Johnson said.

Carper's office chalked up the outburst to struggles everyday Americans experience now with remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like most Americans in 2020, Senator Carper got frustrated with technical difficulties this morning, but that pales in comparison to his frustration with a Postmaster General who’s actively undermining the U.S. Postal Service during a national crisis," a Carper spokeswoman told Fox News.

LOUIS DEJOY: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE POSTMASTER GENERAL

Indeed, once Carper resolved his computer struggles he jumped into a statement on how constituents are very concerned about mail service delays before the November election.

"People seem skeptical and they have a right to be skeptical," Carper told DeJoy.