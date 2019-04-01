Sen. Blackburn: Entire country, not just border towns affected by drugs and human trafficking

President Trump is making the right call cutting aid to Guatemala, Hondorus and El Salvador and by pushing to potentially close the southern border, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. said.

Sen. Blackburn backed the president during an interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday, saying that entire country, not just border towns are impacted by crime.

“What we need to realize is until we close that southern border, every town's a border town. Every state's a border state because drugs, human trafficking, sex trafficking, gangs it's all there on the southern border,” Blackburn said.

The Trump administration announced Saturday that they would cut foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

President Trump on Friday threatened to close the Southern Border if Mexico does not “immediately stop” the surge of illegal immigrants flooding into the United States.

On Saturday, he tweeted that Mexico should use its strong immigration laws to help deter migration into the U.S.

“Mexico must use its very strong immigration laws to stop the many thousands of people trying to get into the USA. Our detention areas are maxed out & we will take no more illegals. Next step is to close the Border! This will also help us with stopping the Drug flow from Mexico!” Trump tweeted.

Blackburn emphasized the situation on the border was a “national emergency” and called for Mexico and other countries in the region to work together to fix the situation.

“What we need to do is say all of them have to come to the table on this and this has to stop,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn also addressed the impact the migration has on the Border Patrol.

“We cannot continue the Border Patrol I ask how the morale was with our border patrol is very low right now,” Blackburn said. “And you can imagine if you're going out every day to do your job would you do not have the resources to do your job.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.