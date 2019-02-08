Video of Roger Stone’s arrest like 'SEAL Team 6 going into bin Laden's compound': Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday night aired video of the FBI’s arrest of President Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone, questioning the agency’s show of force -- and why a CNN camera crew was at the scene an hour before authorities arrived just before dawn on Jan. 25.

“Until now the only public footage of the raid came from CNN, which somehow knew to arrive one hour before the FBI got there,” Carlson said, before showing a clip of Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker being asked about CNN’s presence at the raid during a congressional hearing.

"It was deeply concerning to me as to how CNN found out about that," Whitaker said.

WHO'S BEEN CHARGED BY MUELLER IN THE RUSSIA PROBE SO FAR?

Security footage shows an SUV with a CNN cameraman parked across the street from Stone's Fort Lauderdale, Fla., home. The cameraman got out and began filming when FBI personnel arrived an hour later.

Carlson also took issue with the way the raid was conducted.

A team of 29 heavily armed FBI agents in tactical gear arrived at the residence and pounded on the front door, the footage shows. Stone, 66, is seen barefoot and wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.” He comes out with his hands raised above his head and is put in handcuffs.

“The footage depicts what you’d expect if the FBI raided the home of a Mexican drug lord, maybe even SEAL Team 6 going into [Osama] bin Laden’s compound,” Carlson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show of force has prompted criticism of the tactics of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office. Stone pleaded not guilty later that day to making false statements to Congress about contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Like many conservatives, Carlson has raised suspicions that Stone's arrest was politically motivated.

“The FBI and their water carriers in corporate media tells us, 'Totally commonplace.' 'By the book.' "Happens all the time,'" Carlson said as he ended his segment.