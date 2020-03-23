Secret Service employee has coronavirus, report says

A U.S. Secret Service employee who has not had any contact with any other employee or “protectee” for nearly three weeks was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The agency released a statement that the employee is in quarantine and “will continue to monitor the employee’s condition. The employee was not identified.

LOSS OF TASTE, SMELL COULD BE TELLTALE SIGN

The diagnosis comes as the U.S. Senate failed Sunday to pass the $1.4 trillion "Phase Three" stimulus package intended to help businesses and families devastated by the downturn over the coronavirus outbreak.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vote came while at least five GOP senators were in self-quarantine, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who became the first U.S. senator to announce he tested positive for the virus. Senators were asked to practice social distancing and were given a list of health guidelines to follow while entering the chamber.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report