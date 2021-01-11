Secret Service to begin Biden inauguration security operations Jan. 13

The Secret Service will begin security operations on Jan. 13 for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration — days earlier than originally planned in the wake of last week’s Capitol riot.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Monday said the change was made "in light of events of the past week and the evolving security landscape."

BIDEN INAUGURATION THEME "AMERICA UNITED"

"At the recommendation of Secret Service Director James Murray, I have instructed the U.S. Secret Service to begin the National Special Security Event operations for the 2021 Inauguration effective Wednesday, January 13th instead of January 19th," Wolf said in a statement.

"Our federal, state, and local partners will continue to coordinate their plans and position resources for this important event," he added.

The change in plans come after last week’s Capitol riot, which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer.

Pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, sending Congress into recess and the Capitol building into lockdown as members attempted to certify the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

The president spoke earlier in the day in Washington at a rally to supporters, who later marched to the Capitol. He further pressured Vice President Mike Pence to act on his own to decertify the results of the election and send them back to the states for recertification.

Pence, before the joint session of Congress began, said he did not believe, under the Constitution, that he had the authority to "unilaterally" accept or reject electoral votes.

As members of the House and Senate debated and raised objections to certain electoral votes, both chambers were forced to recess and evacuate their chambers as protesters stormed the Capitol, damaging property and sending it into lockdown for hours.

The Justice Department has charged more than a dozen people involved in the riots and dozens more have been charged in Superior Court in Washington D.C. with unlawful entry, curfew violations and firearms-related crimes.

Last month, President Trump promised supporters a "wild" protest in D.C. on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, a federal law enforcement source told Fox News that there is an internal FBI memo circulating that warns of plans for armed protests in all 50 state capital cities ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

The memo warned that the protests could be before, on and after Inauguration Day.

In a statement to Fox News, the FBI said that they do not comment on "specific intelligence products," but said that the FBI "is supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve."

"Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity," the FBI said. "As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners.The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights."

The FBI added: "Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."

The memo comes as Fox News has learned the FBI has received more than "40,000 digital media tips, including video and photos, from the public" regarding participants in last week’s Capitol riot.

Sources told Fox News on Sunday that the FBI visited extremists prior to the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally and Capitol riot, urging them not to travel to Washington D.C.

It is unclear, at this point, how many extremists were contacted and how far in advance of Jan. 6.

FBI INTERNAL MEMO WARNS OF PLANS FOR ARMED PROTESTS IN ALL 50 STATES AHEAD OF INAUGURATION

Meanwhile, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced that the theme of Biden’s inauguration next week is "America United," despite deep divisions in the country, focusing on a "new national journey" that the Biden team says will "restore the soul of America" and bring the country together.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will join Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony.

Meanwhile, President Trump said last week that he would not attend Biden’s inauguration—an extraordinary move that would make him the first to skip the inaugural ceremony of his successor since 1869.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," the president tweeted—hours before he was permanently suspended from the platform.

Trump will be the fourth president to not attend his successor's Inauguration Day. Former presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson did not attend their successors' inaugural ceremonies.