Secret Service agent who decried taking ‘a bullet’ for Trump helps organize ‘Womxn’s’ march

The senior Secret Service agent who said she did not want to take "a bullet" for President Trump and was removed from her leadership post nearly two years ago is helping organize a "Womxn's" March on Denver January 19th as a member of the event's executive leadership team, according to the march's website.

Kerry O'Grady is assisting with the march while she appears to remain on the Secret Service payroll and continues to live in Denver, though she has been sidelined from her previous role as the head of the Denver office, multiple sources close to the Secret Service told the Washington Free Beacon.

It is her second year of involvement with the march, according to its website.

The website says organizers included an "x" in the word "woman," "because we believe in equity and we act with purpose to make space for trans, non-binary and genderqueer persons in our name."

The website says O'Grady "supported logistics and the leadership team directly in 2018."

Additionally, O'Grady in recent months told other agents that she "beat" the agency's misconduct charges for the anti-Trump Facebook posts and that she planned to retire within the next 60 to 90 days when she reaches a key retirement milestone date, the sources told the Free Beacon.

