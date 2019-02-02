Second Democrat invites former illegal immigrant who worked for Trump to State of the Union

A former illegal immigrant who worked at President Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. as a housekeeper will attend the State of the Union address next week following the invitation from a California Democrat.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez invited Sandra Diaz, an employee of Trump's businesses between 2010 and 2013. The invitation came just days after a Democrat from New Jersey also invited an illegal immigrant who worked on the golf property for five years before she was fired.

“It’s no small feat for a migrant from Costa Rica to stand up to a bully and hypocrite in the White House,” Gomez said in a statement. “She is living proof that President Trump couldn't be more wrong — both morally and factually — when he demonizes those who come to America seeking a better life.”

Since leaving the job at the golf property, Diaz has become a legal resident of the U.S. Last year, she spoke out about her experience working for Trump and claims she took care of Trump’s personal residence and had even occasional interactions with him.

She told the New York Times that her supervisors knew she was illegally in the country and forced her to perform certain jobs that she didn’t want. They also allegedly abused her verbally and physically, and threatened her with the deportation.

“Apparently, the Trump Organization had no problem with hiring undocumented immigrants like Sandra to polish their golf clubs, serve them drinks, and make their beds. Treating these hardworking people with dignity, however, was clearly a bridge too far,” Gomez added in his statement.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, announced on Wednesday that she extended the invitation to the State of the Union address to Victorina Morales, a Guatemala-born woman who was fired from the golf property where she worked as a housekeeper for five years.

The woman, who’s an illegal immigrant, has since become an advocate for other illegal immigrants in the country. She recently spoke out in the media about the Trump Organization’s hiring practices.

Following the backlash over the hiring of illegal immigrants, the Trump Organization pledged to use the E-Verify system to ensure everyone working at the company is legally in the U.S.