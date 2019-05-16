Sebastian Gorka decries PBS cartoon show 'Arthur' over gay wedding; sees 'war for our culture'

Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka reportedly raged on his radio show Thursday over an episode of the PBS Kids’ show “Arthur” titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone.”

“This is a war for our culture, and that’s why we exist here,” Gorka proclaimed about the show on his Salem Radio Network show “America First," according to the Washington Post.

The premiere episode of "Arthur" on Monday featured cartoon aardvark Arthur’s third-grade teacher Nigel Ratburn (a cartoon rat) getting married to an aardvark named Patrick who sells gourmet chocolates.

“My children used to watch ‘Arthur’ 15 years ago, about a rodent-like creature that lived and had fun in his cartoon world. The new season of ‘Arthur’ will have one of Arthur’s teachers at school, a male teacher, married to a fellow male rodent,” he said, according to the Hill.

“Civil society doesn't exist, friendship doesn't exist, family doesn't exist — only permanent revolution,” Gorka maintained, suggesting the show’s plot addition was subversion by the left, the Washington Post reported.

Gorka, a former Fox News contributor, worked in the White House part of the year in 2017. I

“Arthur” has been on PBS since 1996.