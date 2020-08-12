Seattle mayor appeals recall decision that could see her removed from office

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan asked the state Supreme Court to reverse the decision of a King County circuit court judge that allowed a recall effort to move forward against her, which could result in her expulsion from office.

Durkan, a Democrat, was called out by five Seattle residents who filed a petition seeking to recall her because of how law enforcement officials have responded to protests this summer, according to The Seattle Times.

Durkan reportedly asked the circuit court judge to reconsider the decision, but the request was denied.

OUTGOING SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF SAYS IT'S NOT ABOUT MONEY, BUT 'LACK OF RESPECT' FOR OFFICERS

The state’s highest court is now being asked to render judgment after a notice of appeal was filed on Wednesday, The Times reported.

The petitioners in turn asked the state Supreme Court to reconsider two of the charges the judge initially dismissed and to broaden their original charges against Durkan.

This comes just one day after Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her resignation, saying that she was not leaving because of pay cuts to her department, but rather because of the “lack of respect” toward her fellow officers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Best’s resignation comes amid the City Council’s decision to reduce the department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.