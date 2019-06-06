Sean Hannity: Mainstream media 'smear machine' in full gear for Trump's UK visit

Sean Hannity took on the mainstream media Wednesday night, arguing that President Trump has exposed most of the press as an "extension of the Democratic Party."

"The branding is now permanently tattooed into these so-called news organizations. They will forever be remembered for their lies, their conspiracy theories by the American people. I don't think they can ever recover," he said in his opening monologue.

Hannity said the mainstream media "smear machine" went into "full gear" for President Trump's visit to the United Kingdom, calling the coverage "baseless" and "hateful."

"If Trump were to cure cancer, they would still hate him," Hannity said.

SLIDESHOW: PRESIDENT TRUMP, QUEEN ELIZABETH ATTEND STATE BANQUET AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

DOSSIER AUTHOR CHRISTOPHER STEELE WILL BE QUESTIONED BY US INVESTIGATORS: REPORT

Joe Concha, of The Hill and WOR radio, joined Hannity to respond, explaining that the American media was "obsessed" with the Baby Blimp and protests surrounding Trump's overseas visit, even though the crowds were considerably smaller than last year.

He noted that the British media covered Trump's visit objectively and it was "quite a juxtaposition" from what American viewers were seeing on CNN and MSNBC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What we saw from the U.S. media ... was this obsession with the Trump Baby Blimp. It was almost like watching the O.J. white Bronco in 1994 all over again. It was like the Michael Avenatti of blimps. You turn it on, you couldn't get away from the blimp," said Concha.

Earlier on Wednesday, he compared the disparity in the coverage by the British and American media with the Jussie Smollett case, where the Chicago media was presenting a different picture than the national media.