Supreme Court to hold remote oral arguments in select cases, including Trump financial records' appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear oral arguments remotely via phone for certain cases, including a high-profile matter involving President Trump's financial records.

The court stated in a press release that the justices will hear arguments on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 in 10 cases, including the president's appeals of multiple cases involving records that include his tax returns.

"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the court's press release stated, adding that the Supreme Court is planning to provide live audio of the arguments for news media.

Trump's cases before the court include one against Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance as well as two consolidated cases that involve House subpoenas issued to accounting firm Mazars USA and financial institutions Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

All three cases center on whether the parties issuing the subpoenas – Vance's office and various Democrat-led House committees – have the constitutional authority to demand Trump's private personal financial information.

Trump has argued that the subpoenas should not be enforceable due to privilege issues, claiming that the requests were politically motivated.

Circuit Court judges ruled against him in all three cases when he sought preliminary injunctions that would temporarily block enforcement of the subpoenas. The Supreme Court later put them on hold as they consider the cases. Should the Supreme Court rule against the president, Vance and House Democrats would be able to acquire the records they seek, including the tax returns that Democrats have sought since before Trump took office.

Fox News' Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.