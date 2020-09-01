Walker claims Biden, Democrats 'trying to flip the script' on urban riots: 'They know they're in trouble'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party are “trying to flip the script because they know they’re in trouble,” former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker told “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.

Walker was reacting to remarks made by Biden during a campaign stop in Pittsburgh on Monday, in which the former vice president addressed the violence taking place in cities across the country.

“I find it fascinating [Republicans say] ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America’ and what’s their proof? The violence we’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden said. “These are not images of some imagined Joe Biden's America of the future. These are images of Donald Trump’s America today.”

“Joe Biden has outsourced his entire agenda on this and other topics to the radical left, including his pick for vice president, Sen. [Kamala] Harris, who, according to Newsweek, has a voting record that is literally more liberal than Bernie Sanders,” Walker said.

“She, as well as many of his staff, helped to get some of these rioters, some of these criminals who are creating chaos in our cities, out of jail.”

Walker added that “the more people look at the facts, the more they’re going to see the president’s right ... In these Democrat-led cities, this is what happens if you put people like that in power."

The former governor noted that in 2015, when Biden was vice president, “Baltimore was one of those cities suffering” and “the Democrat mayor at the time basically said just let them do what they’re going to do.”

“It was a Republican governor, Larry Hogan, who said, ‘No,’ brought in the National Guard, and brought things to order,” Walker pointed out. “The same is happening with this president all across the country. He’s ready to calm things down. He just needs local and state officials, all of whom are Democrats, to make the call and he’ll provide the assistance.”

He pointed out that “things calmed down” and “got back on the right track” last week after more than 200 agents from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the U.S. Marshals were deployed to Kenosha.

“Sadly, I think what you see in the last few days are the Democrat governor, Democrat mayor and Democrat attorney general and the Democrat nominee for president, Joe Biden, finally realizing that the polls in Wisconsin and across the country are showing that people want reform, yes, but they also want a stop to the senseless violence and that’s what the president is offering.”

Walker also said that Biden only spoke out about the violence in Kenosha last week following “three nights of rioting and sadly two deaths.”

“Donald Trump didn’t need a focus group to do what was right,” Walker said. “He immediately offered help, and thank God they finally took it in Kenosha, because it’s a great city and will be even greater, but it’s got to have law and order to do just that.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.