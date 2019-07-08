Former Rep. Scott Taylor announces Virginia Senate run to challenge Mark Warner

Former Virginia congressman Scott Taylor announced Monday on "Fox & Friends" that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Mark Warner.

Taylor, a former Navy SEAL, served in the House of Representatives for one term before being defeated by Democrat Elaine Luria last November.

Taylor said Virginians want a "leadership change" and said "12 years is enough" for Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee who was outspoken in his accusations of Trump-Russia collusion.

"We have a leadership crisis in Virginia. Washington is broken. We need a fresh start in the Senate," he said, calling out Warner, D-Va., for falsely claiming President Trump was guilty of "traitorous activity" with Russia.

The Iraq War veteran touted his ability to work across the aisle while he was in the House, saying each bill he introduced had a Democrat co-sponsor.

Republicans were soundly defeated in Virginia in 2018, with Democrats flipping three House seats -- including Taylor's -- and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine winning re-election by 16 points over Republican challenger Corey Stewart.

Taylor was clear-eyed about the challenge he faces to unseat Warner in 2020.

"We are underdogs, there's no question. As you know, we the people have been taking left hooks for years and years and years and we might hit the canvas, but we're gonna get back up, dust our knees off and move forward," he said.