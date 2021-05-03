Comedian scrubs board membership from social media bios after racist tweet targeting Tim Scott

A liberal comedian who directed a racist tweet at Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC., scrubbed his board membership on an AIDS health organization from his Instagram and Twitter biographies amid a growing backlash.

Comedian Scott Nevins came under fire last week for saying Scott was "uncle Tom’ing it for his life" during his rebuttal to President Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress last week.

"Sen [Tim Scott] is uncle Tom’ing it for his life. So sad," Nevins wrote last week before deleting it. "South Carolina should be so ashamed."

However, following the post and his subsequent apology, Nevins removed his mention of being a board member for AIDS health organization DAP Health. DAP Health still lists Nevin as a board member, according to its website.

Nevins did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In a statement to Fox News on Monday, DAP Health said the personal opinions of board members did not reflect the organization's "opinions or policies."

"Poverty doesn't discriminate based on a patient's political party. DAP Health welcomes all people. Period. Almost 10,000 people receive care and services based on their needs--not their ability to pay," the organization said. "Personal opinions expressed by individual board members do not represent the opinions or policies of DAP Health. DAP Health does not manage or have input on personal social media for its board members."

Nevins apologized for the tweet in a separate post, saying he was trying to do an "ironic joke" about Scott using the racial slur in his speech.

"Tonight I tried to do an ironic joke about Sen Tim Scott using the term 'Uncle Tom' in his rebuttal," Nevins wrote. "While I was shocked by his lack of self awareness, I should not have used that term myself, even in reference. That was not right. I apologize."

Scott hasn’t been Nevins’ only target for racial slurs on Twitter. The comedian also called both former HUD Secretary Ben Carson and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — who are Black — the same racial slur.

Nevins isn’t the only comedian to come under fire for taking shots at Scott following the senator’s rebuttal to Biden.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel — who apologized last year for wearing blackface in the past — was lit up online after attacking Scott as the Republican Party’s token Black senator.

"An amazing thing happened after the speech," Kimmel said last week. "Every Black Republican Senator got together to let the American people know the Republican Party isn't racist."