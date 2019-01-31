Schumer wants intelligence community to stage intervention with Trump

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Dan Coats-- the director of National Intelligence-- to stage an intervention with President Trump after the president took the unusual move Wednesday to criticize his intelligence chiefs on Twitter as being "naive" when it comes to the dangers of Iran.

The tweet came one day after his intelligence chiefs told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is working-- and said, "Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school."

Trump insisted that the U.S. relationship with North Korea "is the best it has ever been," and pointed to a halt in nuclear and missile tests by North Korea, the return of some U.S. service members’ remains and the release of detained Americans as signs of progress. A second Trump-Kim meeting is expected in February.

The U.S. intelligence agencies also said Iran continues to work with other parties to the nuclear deal it reached with the U.S. and other world powers. In doing so, they said, it has at least temporarily lessened the nuclear threat. In May 2018, Trump withdrew the U.S. from that accord, which he called a terrible deal that would not stop Iran from going nuclear.

Spy chief says Russia will attempt to interfere in 2020, contradicts Trump on North Korea's denuclearization, ISIS defeat

Schumer wrote a letter to Coats that essentially echoed what many Democrats said in the aftermath of Trump’s tweet. He called on the heads of the agency to educate Trump about the "facts and raw intelligence underlying the Intelligence Community Assessments, and to impress upon him how critically important it is for him to join you and the leadership" to speak with a unified and accurate voice on security threats.

Sen. Mark Warner, the senior Democrat on the Senate’s intelligence panel, said in a tweet that, "The President has a dangerous habit of undermining the intelligence community to fit his alternate reality. People risk their lives for the intelligence he just tosses aside on Twitter."