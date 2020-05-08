Schumer, Pelosi working on 'Rooseveltian' coronavirus relief bill, senator says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

What do top Democrats do for an encore after helping push through a massive $2 trillion coronavirus-relief package?

Perhaps shoot for an even larger one.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are working on a “Rooseveltian-type” stimulus bill as a followup to the first aid package that became law in late March.

PELOSI SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE 'THINKING BIG' FOR NEXT ROUND OF CORONAVIRUS AID DESPITE DEBT CONCERNS FROM GOP

“We need big, bold action," Schumer said on MSNBC. “We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action and we hope to take that in the House and Senate in a very big and bold way,” he said, adding the details of the draft would be revealed "shortly."

McConnell urges caution

Although Pelosi hopes to put the still-unveiled bill on the floor as early as next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans say Congress should wait to see what impact the first coronavirus relief package has on the country.

"I think I can speak for our conference by saying we're not ruling that out, but we think we ought to take a pause here, do a good job of evaluating what we've already done," McConnell said earlier this week regarding a potential second relief bill.

"We think we ought to take a pause here, do a good job of evaluating what we've already done." — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Even some Democrats have complained they don’t know what will be in the final draft of the bill.

“There's been a lot of calls, a lot of conference calls, but there still is concern among folks that we can't just have a top-down style,” Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said, according to Politico.

Schumer said McConnell, President Trump and those who say, “‘Let’s wait and do nothing,’” remind him of the “old Herbert Hoovers.”

'Multitrillion-dollar bill'

“We had the Great Depression — Hoover said let’s just wait it out. It got worse and worse,” he said.

The forthcoming bill could top the $2.2 trillion initial CARES Act, Fox News reported.

"We're looking at a multitrillion-dollar bill," one House Democratic aide told Fox News.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Pelosi said she won’t start negotiating with Republicans until Democrats are all on the same page.

“We have an emergency of such magnitude that no one has ever seen before. This is probably the worst situation that is only getting worse and should be getting better,” she said, according to Politico.