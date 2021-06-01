Schumer bombs with stale joke at NYC comedy club reopening

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recycled a joke that fell flat while speaking at a celebration of the Save Our Stages Act at Carolines on Broadway comedy club in New York City over the long weekend.

Schumer recycled a joke about a woman in trouble for stealing a can of peaches who gets one night in jail for each of the four peaches in the can, the New York Daily News reported. The punchline? The woman's husband wants a stolen can of peas added to her sentence.

"What do you think?" Schumer asked as the audience let out a few laughs, the New York Daily News reported.

He reportedly told the same joke at a 2020 event with Jerry Seinfeld at Gotham Comedy Club.

"It's no secret: Chuck is not quitting his day job," a spokesman for Schumer told the paper.

Despite the recycled joke, Carolines on Broadway expressed thanks to Schumer.

"Thank you @SenSchumer for supporting NYC’s arts and entertainment industry with the passage of #SaveOurStages and for joining us today for the ribbon cutting ceremony to reopen the club," Carolines on Broadway posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Save Our Stages Act allocated $15 billion for independent venues, "including live music stages, movie theaters, and museums shuttered by the pandemic," in the December 2020 coronavirus relief package.

"Independent venues were some of the first establishments to close down and will likely be some of the last to open. I refuse to sit by and let the music die, which is why I was proud to introduce the bipartisan Save our Stages Act," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., a cosponsor of the bill, said in a statement. "This funding will get small entertainment venues the help they need to make ends meet and serve our communities for generations to come."

Meanwhile, New York is on its way back to normal. A midnight curfew for New York bars and restaurants officially ended Monday, another major milestone as the state gradually reopens from the coronavirus pandemic induced shutdown. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in April that the longstanding restriction on indoor dining would officially end May 31. Establishments can return to the closing times that their liquor licenses or other regulations allow.

