Schumer sets up Senate vote on nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to be Bureau of Land Management director

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has filed cloture on President Joe Biden's nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to serve as Director of Bureau of Land Management, setting up a floor vote on the controversial nomination.

The news was announced in a tweet from the Senate Cloakroom's Twitter account, which also announced that Schumer had filed cloture on Biden's nomination of Rohit Chopra to direct the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection for a term of five years.

Since she was nominated, Stone-Manning has faced extreme backlash, with 75 Republican members of Congress writing in a letter their "concerns over her ability and qualifications to serve as BLM Director."

The lawmakers wrote that the primary reason they are against Stone-Manning’s nomination is her involvement in a 1989 tree-spiking plot out of Idaho.

Tree spiking is a dangerous and violent eco-terrorism tactic where metal rods are inserted into trees to prevent them from being cut down. The metal rods damage saws that, in turn, have severely injured people, such as a mill worker whose jaw was split in two from an exploding saw.

"At its worst, tree spiking is lethal to loggers, firefighters, mill workers and land managers, and at its best, causes life-altering injuries," the lawmakers wrote. "Those who employ these tactics know exactly what they are doing. Ms. Stone-Manning is no exception."

In 1993, Stone-Manning was granted legal immunity for her testimony that she retyped and sent an anonymous letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of John P. Blount, her former roommate and friend.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., previously joined other Republican lawmakers in requesting that Biden withdraw Stone-Manning's nomination.

While it has not been confirmed, a vote on Stone-Manning's nomination could happen as early as this week.

Fox News reached out to Schumer's office for additional information on Stone-Manning's nomination but did not receive an immediate response.

