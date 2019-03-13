Schiff eyes new plan of attack in Trump probe, as Mueller report looms

Adam Schiff has signaled what the Democrats' next plan of attack against President Trump could be if Robert Mueller’s report falls short of collusion findings.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff, D-Calif., said Wednesday his committee already plans to look into whether Russia was laundering money for the Trump Organization, regardless of what Mueller’s report turns up.

“Our predominant concern on my committee is, was this president, is this president, compromised by a foreign power,” Schiff said during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

When quizzed by MSNBC’s Kaise Hunt on whether or not a lack of “compelling information” in the Mueller report would end the “conversation about Russia,” Schiff said it would not.

“Well, if there’s insufficient evidence in the Mueller report and we’re not able to produce sufficient evidence in our own investigation, that ends the inquiry,” he said.

“There may be grounds for removal of office or there may be grounds for indictment after he leaves office that the Congress discovers.

“One of the issues that we are looking at, which the Mueller report may not cover, is whether the Russians were laundering money for the Trump Organization. Our predominant concern to my committee is was this president — is this president compromised by a foreign power.”

The California Democrat then raised the issue of the Trump Tower Moscow project, saying that it had the potential to be “deeply compromising.”

“The president was trying to negotiate the most lucrative business deal of his life during his presidential campaign, concealing it from the public, trying to get the Kremlin's help and knowing that if he crossed Putin, he would never get that money. Hundreds of millions of dollars,” Schiff claimed.

“And when it was discovered, his answer was, ‘Well, why should I miss out on those business opportunities?”

Schiff's interview comes after it was revealed Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen told House investigators that staff for Schiff traveled to New York at least four times to meet with him for over 10 hours before last month’s high-profile public testimony, according to two sources familiar with the matter -- as Republicans question whether the meetings amounted to coaching a witness.

The sources said the sessions covered a slew of topics addressed during the public hearing before the oversight committee -- including the National Enquirer’s “Catch and Kill” policy, American Media CEO David Pecker and the alleged undervaluing of President Trump's assets.

Republicans have raised concerns with the sessions, with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner sending a letter to Cohen's team demanding answers.