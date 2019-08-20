Scaramucci launching PAC to 'dismantle' Trump: I can possibly move 'eight percent' of his voters

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is launching a PAC in order to "dismantle" President Trump and claims he could potentially sway as much as eight percent of his voters.

During a Tuesday interview on the "Hacks on Tap" podcast, Scaramucci casually mentioned that he was going to be "running advertisements" from his own political action committee featuring him and his wife describing what the president "does to people" in hopes of swaying white suburban women.

"Hold on a second, tell me about your political action committee," podcast co-host David Axelrod interrupted.

SCARAMUCCI PREDICTS THAT 'DEMAGOGUE' TRUMP WON'T BE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE IN 2020

"I haven't formed it yet, but I will," Scaramucci said. "I'm in the process of doing it. It's going to be The Committee to Dismantle Trump, but I'll come up with a much more clever thing than that. I'm gonna throw in my own dough, ask others to put their dough in there and we're going to explain to the people what he's doing."

Scaramucci suggested that the reason he gets "under Trump's skin" is because he himself isn't a politician and that his insults are "a reflection of him."

"At the end of the day, you know, I can grab ahold of five, six, eight percent of the people that know he's nuts and possibly move them," Scaramucci added.

On Monday, Trump blasted Scaramucci and referenced Scaramucci's wife, Deidre Ball, on Twitter.

“I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence — made a fool of himself, bad on TV. Abused staff... got fired," Trump tweeted.

"Wrote a very nice book about me just recently. Now the book is a lie? Said his wife was driving him crazy, “something big” was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around. Now Fake News puts him on like he was my buddy!"