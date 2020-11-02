Scaramucci predicts 'landslide' for Joe Biden, says Trump knows he's going to lose

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who spent 10 days in the Trump administration in July 2017 and now supports Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, told “America’s Newsroom” on Monday that he believes the former vice president will win the 2020 election by a “landslide.”

In a heated interview with host Sandra Smith, Scaramucci said, “We have to remove Mr. Trump so that we can save the country from the pandemic.

“You cannot cure the economic ills of the country if you let the virus rage in 47 states so we’re going to work on the virus and then we’ll work on the economy,” he continued.

“I’ll just remind everybody that when the Bush administration transitioned into the Obama Administration it was a pretty good economy,” Scaramucci went on to say. “The Federal Reserve is not changing its policies and so therefore, that’s the reason why the stock market’s up.”

He said that the “betting markets are with Joe Biden” and added that “the consensus is that he’s going to be way better for the economy.”

He went on to say that “the market is telling you something.”

“The market is rallying off a Biden victory,” Scaramucci said. “The market recognizes that we have to heal the country.

“You got to get the science right on this thing so that we can tamp down the virus and end the number of deaths and mortalities,” he added.

Scaramucci also said that he thinks President Trump knows he is likely going to lose the election by the “way he is campaigning.”

Smith noted that Scaramucci supported Trump in 2016 and pointed to his exact words from an interview that year where he was in favor of lowering corporate taxes.

Smith noted that in 2016 Scaramucci said lowering corporate taxes was a good idea because it would make the country “more competitive with the rest of the world” and would “create incentive for people to stop leaving the United States” as well as prevent “corporations from doing tax inversion.”

Biden has said the wealthy should pay more in taxes, and that the tax code should be more progressive and equitable. That includes eliminating loopholes that favor the rich and large corporations.

Biden would repeal changes made to individual income tax rates for the wealthy (individuals with incomes over $400,000) under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which means the top rate would revert back to 39.6%, from 37%.

Biden would also raise the corporate tax rate to 28%. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced the corporate tax rate to 21%, from 35%.

He has also proposed creating a minimum tax on corporations with at least $100 million in book profits, which means corporations would pay either their regular corporate income tax or a 15% minimum tax – whichever is greater. Companies would pay more on their foreign income as well under Biden’s tax plan.

Smith noted on Monday that in 2016, Scaramucci was “so passionate” about the corporate tax cut “being such a central focus of the Trump campaign and this time around you’re supporting a candidate that is talking about raising that corporate tax rate by more than 10% and raising taxes on anybody making over $400,000.”

Scaramucci responded before taking a shot at Trump, "I’m a patriot. I’m supporting the country. I’m supporting the health of the citizens of the country. I love the people of the United States. I don’t use them [Americans] as props at rallies and leave them in the dust in 40-degree windy weather.

“You've got to heal the country first and make the people better,” he then reiterated. “Once you do that the economy is going to boom.”

Smith then asked, “How does Joe Biden do that then? What’s the answer? What is he saying he’s going to do that you’re supporting?”

Scaramucci said: “Very simply, we’re going to start listening to the scientists. And we’re going to start doing things like the South Koreans did.”

BIDEN'S TAX PLAN COULD CREATE RATES AS HIGH AS 62% FOR NEW YORKERS, CALIFORNIANS

She interjected and asked, “What do we see from a Joe Biden presidency? How does he make the situation better, if you’re saying that the central focus is COVID-19?”

Scaramucci responded: “You are going to have a coronavirus task force. You are going to use the best practices like they use in South Korea and other nations that have carefully contained the virus and we are going to shut the virus down and leave the economy open.

“The economy will heal alongside of the health of the American people,” he continued. “It’s very, very simple.”

Smith also pointed out that Scaramucci praised Trump in 2016 for not being a classically trained politician who has been in the political system for years. She then pointed out that Scaramucci is now supporting a candidate who has been in the political system for decades.

“I am telling people to vote for the institutions of our democracy,” Scaramucci shot back. “The president had four years. He’s blown the economy, he’s made us sicker, he’s trying to destroy the Western post-World War II alliance.”

He then said that millions more Americans are “voting this year versus 2016 because of the wreckage that Mr. Trump, President Trump has caused in our society.”

“When the facts change, you change your mind. That’s what really smart people do and that’s why they’re waiting on line for six, seven, eight hours,” he continued.

Smith noted that she didn’t hear “a whole lot of policy talk on the issues when it comes to Joe Biden” from Scaramucci.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s very simple, a very simple thing: Heal the people, rebuild the economy, extra stimulus, 7.5 million jobs more than the Trump plan,” he responded, adding that “that is a really good plan.”

Fox Business’ Brittany de Lea contributed to this report.