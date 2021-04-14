Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Scalise says Dems want to 'go it alone' on infrastructure bill: 'Soviet-style dream list for the left'

Biden's $2T spending bill sets aside less than half the funds for infrastructure

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Scalise: Democrats want to 'go it alone' on 'Soviet-style dream list for the left'Video

Scalise: Democrats want to 'go it alone' on 'Soviet-style dream list for the left'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., discusses the potential impact of Democrats’ progressive agenda. short

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Wednesday that Democrats want to "go it alone" on Biden's spending bill, opting to ignore Republicans and jam through a "Soviet-style infrastructure dream list of the left."

BIDEN AIMS TO REDEFINE WORD ‘BIPARTISAN’ AS DEMS WORK TO PUSH SPENDING BILL WITHOUT ANY GOP VOTES

STEVE SCALISE: There’s been a lot of interest going back to President Trump on getting a bipartisan infrastructure bill deal. Speaker Pelosi walked out of multiple meetings at the White House when Trump was president where he was trying to get a bipartisan agreement and then on this, they’re not talking to Republican leaders at all.

We’ve reached out, but they won’t even talk to us because they just want to go it alone like they did on that non-COVID $1.9 trillion spending bill that they just passed. Here they go with trillions more in this kind of Soviet-style infrastructure dream list of the left.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics